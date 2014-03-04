Closings, Delays Continue After Latest Snowstorm

WASHINGTON (WBOC/AP)- As temperatures dip to single digits around the mid-Atlantic a day after another snowstorm, schools and governments on Delmarva and the surrounding region remained closed or delayed opening.



The federal government is opening two hours late Tuesday and workers can take unscheduled leave or telework.

Liberal leave for Maryland state workers is in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Delaware lifted a state of emergency and limited driving warning late Monday.



Icy roads are still covered by snow in many areas and transportation officials are warning motorists to be careful. Local airports expected some delays Tuesday as airlines returned to regular schedules.