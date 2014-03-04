Record Lows Reached at Mid-Atlantic Airports

WASHINGTON (AP)- Temperatures have reached record lows at two airports in the mid-Atlantic region.



The National Weather Service reports that Dulles International Airport broke a record two days in a row. On Monday, the temperature dipped to 1 degree just before midnight, breaking a record of 12 degrees for the day set in 1980. Early Tuesday, the temperature reached 0 degrees, breaking a 6-degree record for that day set in 1980, though that record is not yet official.



Dulles also tied a record snowfall amount for the day on Monday, matching the 4.9-inch record set in 1978.



At Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the temperature reached 5 degrees on Monday, breaking a 10-degree record set in 2009.

