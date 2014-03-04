Comcast Extends Cheap Web Access Amid Deal Review

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Comcast says it will continue to offer low-cost broadband Internet connections to low-income families beyond the three-year commitment it made when it bought NBCUniversal.



The extension beyond this June comes as Comcast seeks approval for its $45 billion purchase of Time Warner Cable, which will extend its lead as the nation's top pay TV and Internet access provider.



Regulators are expected to spend around a year reviewing the deal.



Philadelphia-based Comcast Corp. plans to list the program's extension as one of the deal's benefits.



It also pledged $1 million in grants to non-profit organizations to help pay for computer literacy sessions, buy computers and set up Wi-Fi hotspots.



Comcast's Internet Essentials has so far connected 300,000 low-income homes with Internet access for $10 a month.



