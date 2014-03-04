Salisbury Man Arrested for Assaulting Sheriff's Deputy

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man is behind bars on assault and related charges after authorities say he attacked a Wicomico County sheriff's deputy who pulled his vehicle over for a minor traffic violation.

Police said the deputy attempted to stop 21-year-old Edgar Andre Watson's vehicle after Watson was seen not wearing a seat belt. Police said that instead of stopping, Watson accelerated away from the deputy who then pursed Watson for a short distance before pulling him over on the 700 block of Lake Street in Salisbury.

According to investigators, when the deputy ordered Watson out of the vehicle, Watson reportedly elbowed the deputy in his chest and also kicked him. The deputy struggled with Watson to place him into handcuffs while Watson continued to try and kick the deputy, police said.

Police said the deputy discovered that the registration on Watson's vehicle had expired at the end of December and that he had just been charged last week with operating on an expired registration.

Watson was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, attempt by driver to flee and elude and operator not restrained by a seat belt. He was ordered held in the county detention center in lieu of $5,000 bond.