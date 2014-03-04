DelDOT: Cleanup Continues on Delaware's Roads

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation says crews are continuing to clear snow and ice-covered roads Tuesday with plows and salt.

According to DelDOT spokesman Jim Westhoff, the roads are in an overall better condition in the northern part of the state, than they are further south where the snow fell deeper and longer during Monday's winter storm. HWesthoff said that all roads in Delaware are passable, however, if motorists keep their speed down and drive carefully.

While DelDOT's plow operators worked through Monday night on secondary and minor roads, Westhoff said plows alone cannot remove the thin layer of ice nearest the road surface. He said crews are applying salt to those roads, but salt becomes less effective in extremely cold temperatures. Blowing snow has also been a problem in some locations, Westhoff noted.

With temperatures expected to remain below freezing for the next 24 hours, some areas will remain slick into the middle of the week, he said.