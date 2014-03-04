Project Pop up Businesses Manage Through Brutal Winter

DOVER, Del.- It's been a few months since five business owners became a part of Project Pop-up.

The program provided the owners with assistance starting up their businesses as well as three months free rent. Since the three months is over with we checked in to see how businesses were making out despite the brutal winter that has been hitting Delmarva.



"The reality is this, if you're good people, people are going to see you no matter what," said Theo Morgan, the owner of Computers Fixed Today in Dover. "As far as the weather's concerned, as long as the roads are in good shape we have a lot of people that will come out."



Computers Fixed Today is located in downtown Dover, an area that typically relies heavily on foot traffic. He doesn't quite know if the weather has helped or harmed his business, but he has been hanging in there.



"Business has not been bad. There's always room for improvement," said Morgan.



In Smyrna, Royal Treatments is another business benefiting from Project Pop-up. Royal Treatments is also in a downtown location and hasn't received as much business because of the weather.



"Although the weather hasn't brought in as many customers, foot traffic because they're not out shopping as regularly as they would have," said Karen Gill, the owner of Royal Treatment in Smyrna. "I had a plan and I knew to be prepared."



The bad weather has not stopped either business from keeping things going. They both credit the program for helping them even after the three months were over.