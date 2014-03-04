Recreational Trailer Fire Under Investigation

DELMAR, Md- The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating what sparked a fire in a recreational trailer.



Firefighters responded to the call Sunday evening just after 4 p.m. on the 1200 block of Walnut Street in Delmar, Maryland.



Authorities said the fire in the 20-foot coachman recreational fire was discovered by a neighbor.



According to fire investigators, the flames caused about $2,000 in damages to the trailer and it's contents.



The one-alarm blaze took 10 firefighters about 20 minutes to gain control.