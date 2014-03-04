A Talbot County Inn Gets New Owner

ST. MICHAELS, Md. (AP) - The Inn at Perry Cabin, an iconic Talbot County hotel, is getting a new owner.

CAP Acquisitions LLC, an affiliate of New York-based Capital Properties, is paying $39.7 million for the 78-room hotel in St. Michaels. The inn, which was built in the early 1800s and first used as an inn in 1980, served as the backdrop for parts of the movie "Wedding Crashers."

Seller Orient-Express Hotels Ltd., will begin a 10-year third-party management agreement when the sale closes on March 14.

CAP Acquisitions plans to expand the inn's amenities, including adding a tennis club, updating the banquet rooms, growing its health and spa facilities and boosting water and boating activities. Orient-Express plans to put $3 million from the sale toward these improvements.