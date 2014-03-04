Del. Ranked as 3rd Most Obese State

DELMAR, Del.- Delaware may have a small population but it has a big population. A Gallup health poll release Tuesday ranks the First State as the third most obese state in the country. Gallup says more than a third of Delawareans are considered obese.

Jamie Horsey says Delawareans do have a weight problem but he's doing his part to get healthy but trying to lose some weight.

"I've got to lose a lot more, so yeah but I understand," he said. "It's been a problem with diabetes and everything."

Connie Banks says it is a daily struggle to try and stay healthy, she relies on healthy home-cooked meals. "I mean people do love to eat out and eating out is not the best way because of the way the food is being prepared," she said.

Timothy Rhodes says he sees people of all sizes at the gym every day but he isn't sure if the state can do anything to get more people into shape.

"I honestly think all of that is a waste of time, you can't help anybody that doesn't want to help themselves," he said. "Maybe like a free gym membership or like free trials or something like that but again you have to choose to buy healthy foods, you have to choose to eat right, you have to choose to work out."

But Horsey says people are trying.

"It's getting better, I think people are trying to take care of themselves better," he said.

Mississippi and West Virginia are ranked first and second for the most obese states in the country. Maryland and Virginia have lower rankings but still hover around the 25 percent mark for the number of people who are obese in each state.

