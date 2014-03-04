Delaware Man Pleads Guilty to Producing Child Porn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A registered sex offender has pleaded guilty to producing and transporting child pornography.

Forty-three-year-old Harry K. Roche of Millsboro entered the plea Tuesday in federal in Wilmington. He faces a minimum term of 25 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

Prosecutors say law enforcers received a tip that Roche was distributing child pornography through an AOL server.

Authorities raided Roche's home in January. Prosecutors say hundreds of pictures and movies of child pornography were found on computers, cellular phones and external digital storage devices in Roche's home.

According to the Delaware Sex Offender Registry, Roche was convicted in October 2004 of using a computer to unlawfully depict a child engaging in a prohibited sexual act.