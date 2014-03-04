Pittsville Man Arrested for Assaulting Girlfriend

SALISBURY, Md.- A Pittsville man is behind bars following accusations that he attacked his girlfriend at a home on the 3300 block of Old Ocean City Road in Salisbury.

Deputies with the Wicomico County's Sheriffs Office said 27-year old Dustin Levy struck his girlfriend in the head with a glass ashtray during a heated argument. They say Levy and the victim left the house shortly thereafter. Deputies said Levy then got into his car, and tried to run over the woman.

Levy was charged with attempted second-degree murder and assault and ordered held in lieu of $75,000 bond.