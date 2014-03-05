Snow Days Delay Maryland State Testing

BERLIN, Md.- Kevin Coleman, of Berlin, has to go back and forth from home to work, checking on his grandson who is out of school for yet another snow day.



"I mean you know, you have to worry about making sure that the child is taken care of while your trying to get out and make the money to pay the bills," said Coleman.



Worcester County has had eight snow days, according to school officials.



"I'm ready to be done with all the snow days," said Coleman. That's because his work days and snow days are piling up. Coleman said Jacob's grandmother used to look after him but she passed away.



"That kind of changed up our game plan as far as somebody being here with him during the day," said Coleman. "It's a group effort from all of us to try to make sure that things are taken care of on snow days."



School officials have to figure out how to get this time back. Extending school, carving time out of spring break, and cutting back on recess are some options. But one thing is for certain, Maryland schools are required to be in session 180 days each year.



"It seems like, another day they're off because it's either a snow day. Or it's a teacher's work day. Or there's some kind of day that he's off."



But he'll be back to class, ready to take the Maryland School Assessment Test, which will start Thursday in Worcester County.