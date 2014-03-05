Fire Marshal Investigating Mobile Home Fire

DAGSBORO, Del- The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating a mobile home fire in Dagsboro.

Firefighters responded to the call around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on the 34000 block of Jen & Jac Lane.

Investigators said the fire caused about $350,000 in damages. No one was injured.

The Millsboro Volunteer Fire Company, assisted by Georgetown, Indian River and Dagsboro fire companies put out the flames.

The investigation into what caused the fire continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Delaware State Fire Marshal.