Dorchester Churches Reach Out on Ash Wednesday

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Many people go to church to get their ashes on Ash Wednesday, but Wednesday in Dorchester County, church was being held outside the building. One place people were going was Walmart.

"It's called spreading the gospel. Spreading the good news of God's love, and Jesus Christ's for people." said Bruce Byrolly, a priest at St. Mary Refuge of Sinners Catholic Church.

While commonly known as a Catholic tradition, pastor Dale Krotee with Emmanuel United Church of Christ says it's more a Christian tradition.

"It's a tradition across Christianity, some churches embrace it more than others but I guess traditionally the Roman Catholic churches have been very faithful in observing it, but there's other traditions that observe it as well." said Krotee.

But some might wonder why set up at Walmart? Pastor Robert White with Christ Episcopal Church was manning his own "Ashes to Go" outside their church. He says Walmart is a good place to contact the community.

"It's a place where people are. We get people here who may be at the court or post office, but it's actually one of the few places around here where you get a lot of foot traffic and people moving around during the day." said White.

"Ashes to Go" was also taking place outside Grace United Methodist Church, where they were also doing on-the-street communions.

"That's our goal, to be coming out on the streets once a month and doing communion, and free lunches, and letting people know that they are not forgotten and Jesus loves them." said Pastor Christina Blake.

WBOC saw several people get their ashes at Walmart, and Pastor Blake says they had roughly a dozen. Pastor White, who's church is next to the post office, gave ashes to almost 50.

