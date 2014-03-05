Dover Police Chief Announces Retirement - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Police Chief Announces Retirement

DOVER, Del. - Chief James Hosfelt says he is retiring after 25 years of service.

The department has a mandatory retirement, either at age 55 or 30 years of service. Hosfelt is 53.

He says he has a lot of memories he's leaving behind.     

"I've worked in so many units within the police department and I've had a lot of great opportunities. I go back to the three years I worked with the drug unit, a great opportunity there. I supervised the motorcycle section. It doesn't get any better. You get paid to come to work and ride a Harley," said Hosfelt.

The chief says he's not interested in working for another police agency.

"I couldn't wear another uniform other than a Dover police uniform. It's just not in my blood. I'm looking to do something in the private sector," said Hosfelt.

Hosfelt says he's not sure what exactly that will be at this time.

As far as some of his short-term goals?

"I plan to finish my college education, which I've never really had a chance to do. I'll spend time with my wife and my family," said Hosfelt.

Hosfelt started his career with DPD in 1988 as a patrolman. According to the DPD website, Hosfelt then worked his way up through the ranks and held positions such as serving as a detective in the department's Criminal Investigations Unit from 1994-1995, Corporal and Special Enforcement Division/Motorcycle Unit. He was then promoted to the rank of Sergeant, serving on the Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit from 2005-2006.  

Hosfelt's work led to his promotion to Lieutenant in 2007, where he served as the Criminal Investigations Unit Commander.  In 2008, he earned the rank of Captain and took over as the Operations Division Commander for the Dover Police Department. Then came the role of Major and eventually he became Chief.

"I've been very blessed. I've had a lot of great opportunities, a great boss (being) Mayor Carey and the city staff. It's not just the people here in this building, it's the staff citywide," said Hosfelt.

Hosfelt says according to the city charter, the police chief comes within the ranks of the department and the mayor will select the new chief.

"I have not doubt he'll choose the right person," said Hosfelt. "We've always taken great pride that we can bring along and nurture future leaders in our department."

April 4th will be his last day.

