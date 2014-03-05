Dover Officer Suspended For Alleged Use Of Excessive Force

DOVER, Del. - A Dover police officer is suspended with pay due to allegations of excessive force.



Police say Cpl. Thomas Webster is an eight year veteran of the force and he's off the job pending the outcome of an investigation.



Webster was placed on paid leave shortly after the August 24, 2013 incident.



According to police, Cpl. Webster and other officers were called to a Hess gas station along North Dupont Highway for a fight in progress.



According to reports, Lateef Dickerson says Cpl. Webster used excessive force when being taken into custody.



What's not clear is exactly what Cpl. Webster may have done to Dickerson.



Dickerson filed the complaint with DPD shortly after the incident happened. Police did not release the information when it happened citing department policy.



Cpl. Webster's attorney, Jim Liguori, says he believes the truth will come out.



"He was definitely within his rights to protect us and protect society and to bring a bad guy under control," said Liguori of Liguori and Morris law firm in Dover.



Liguori tells WBOC, Dickerson does have a long rap sheet, including 46 felony arrests ranging from possession of firearms to reckless endangering. Dickerson also has four felony convictions and 29 misdemeanor arrests.



Liguori says he's been inside federal court for more than four decades representing people who say they've been abused by police.



"This is the other side of the coin, where I'm representing the police officer. I don't believe he did anything wrong and I think we'll be vindicated by a jury," said Liguori.



Liguori says the Attorney Generals office will present the case to the grand jury on Monday charging Webster with assault.



Dickerson is currently being held at the Central Violation of Probation Center on a 60-day sentence for violating probation on an original charge of resisting arrestin Smyrna.