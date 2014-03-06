Maryland Governor Candidates Announce First Ads

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Two Maryland Democratic candidates for governor are releasing their first television ads of the campaign.

Both Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown and Attorney General Doug Gansler announced their plans Wednesday.

Brown's first commercial is a 60-second spot that highlights his military service. Brown was deployed to Iraq while he was a member of the House of Delegates at the age of 43.

Gansler announced plans for a 60-second ad to begin airing on Thursday. His campaign is describing it as "a six-figure buy" that will air in both the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore media markets. It focuses on his work as attorney general.

Maryland's primary is scheduled for June 24.