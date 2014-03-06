Del. Panel Gets Health Insurance Enrollment Update

DOVER, Del. (AP) - State officials are providing updated numbers on enrollment in Delaware's health insurance exchange under the federal Affordable Care Act.

Health and Social Services Secretary Rita Landgraf will present a progress report Thursday to the Delaware Health Care Commission.

Officials have said they hope to enroll 35,000 uninsured Delawareans in private insurance plans under the exchange before open enrollment for coverage this year ends March 31.

Last month, they reported slightly more than 5,000 enrollments as of Jan. 31. But officials would not say how many people have actually paid for coverage, as opposed to simply choosing a plan.