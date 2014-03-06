Del. Health Care Commission: About 7k Choose Plans

By RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) - State officials say about 7,000 Delawareans have chosen private insurance plans under the federal Affordable Care Act.

Health and Social Services Secretary Rita Landgraf told the state Health Care Commission on Thursday that 6,994 people had selected plans in Delaware's health insurance exchange as of Feb. 28, an increase of about 38 percent over the previous month

Officials are no longer reporting how many people have actually paid for coverage, as opposed to simply choosing a plan.

In addition to enrollment on the exchange, another 2,168 Delawareans have been deemed eligible for coverage the ACA's Medicaid expansion, up 55 percent from the previous month.

Officials had said they hoped to enroll 35,000 uninsured Delawareans in insurance plans under the exchange before open enrollment for coverage this year ends March 31.