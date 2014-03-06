Two Del. Healthcare Workers Arrested On Abuse Charges - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Del. Healthcare Workers Arrested On Abuse Charges

Posted:
WBOC News Staff -

Wilmington, Del. – Two Delaware healthcare workers are arrested following investigations by Attorney General Beau Biden's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, on patient abuse and other charges.

"We have a special obligation to protect our most vulnerable citizens who often can't speak out for themselves," Biden said.  "Residents of nursing homes, group homes and patients in healthcare facilities are especially vulnerable and often isolated," Biden said.  "Those who harm them, while being entrusted with their care and safety, need to be held accountable for their crimes."

Biden's office initiated the first investigation after receiving a referral from the Delaware Division of Long Term Care Residents Protection. 

On April 21, 2013 a 52 year old man with disabilities who was residing at a New Castle County group home operated by Keystone Services was transported to Christiana Hospital after experiencing difficulty breathing. 

The resident was treated for a fractured neck bone, and as a result of the injury is now a quadriplegic.  The investigation by the Attorney General's office resulted in the arrest of Pascal Oyamo, an employee of Keystone Services who was responsible for the day-to-day care of the victim and the other group home residents. 

Oyamo, age 35, of Newark, DE, was arrested on February 12, 2014 by Special Investigators in the Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and charged with one count of Assault 1st Degree and one count of Abuse, Neglect, Exploitation or Mistreatment of an Infirm Adult.  He was released on unsecured bail, ordered to surrender his passport and prohibited from working in any group home or similar facility while charges against him are pending.

Biden's office pursued the second investigation after receiving a referral from Delaware State Police following their investigation. 

On November 3, 2013 a 17 year-old female with disabilities, residing at a New Castle County group home operated by Advoserve Delaware, was transported to Christiana Hospital where she was treated for first and second degree burns to her upper body.  

The Delaware State Police referred the case to Biden's office after determining the victim was under the care of staff at the residential facility.  The victim was under the individual care of 25 year-old Advoserve employee Shaina Hollingsworth of Bear, DE. 

The investigation resulted in the arrest yesterday, March 5, of Hollingsworth by Special Investigators in the Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, who charged her with one count each of Assault 2nd Degree , Child Abuse, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.  She was released on $14,000 unsecured bail and was ordered to have no contact with the victim or Advoserv.

The Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit's team of prosecutors, investigators, and other support staff investigates and prosecutes abuse, neglect, drug diversion and financial exploitation occurring in facilities which receive Medicaid funding. The Unit is also charged with protecting taxpayers and healthcare programs by investigating and prosecuting fraud committed by providers.

Biden encouraged anyone who may know of Medicaid fraud or who suspects patient abuse, neglect, mistreatment, and financial exploitation in nursing homes and other facilities to contact the Delaware Medicaid Fraud Control Hotline at (302) 577-5000  Anonymous tips are accepted.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Ocean City Prepares for Memorial Day

    Ocean City Prepares for Memorial Day

    May 25, 2018 9:24 PM2018-05-26 01:24:00 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 9:24 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:24:50 GMT
    Memorial Day Weekend is the day resort towns on Delmarva wait all year for. Tourists arrive, lots of them.
    Ocean City is gearing up for yet another busy summer season.    More
    Memorial Day Weekend is the day resort towns on Delmarva wait all year for. Tourists arrive, lots of them.
    Ocean City is gearing up for yet another busy summer season.
    More

  • Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

    Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

    May 27, 2018 4:51 PM2018-05-27 20:51:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:51:32 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore

  • Man Arrested After Drug Bust in Seaford

    Man Arrested After Drug Bust in Seaford

    May 27, 2018 4:29 PM2018-05-27 20:29:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:41 GMT
    SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police sayMore
    SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police say More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATED POST: Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    May 26, 2018 3:45 PM2018-05-26 19:45:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:01:18 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore

  • Ellendale Woman Arrested for Multiple Charges

    Ellendale Woman Arrested for Multiple Charges

    May 26, 2018 10:26 PM2018-05-27 02:26:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-05-27 02:27:55 GMT
    ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore
    ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore

  • UPDATED POST: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    May 25, 2018 7:30 AM2018-05-25 11:30:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-26 22:06:54 GMT
    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed in Dewey Beach, Delaware early Friday morning.More
    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed in Dewey Beach, Delaware early Friday morning.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.

    More

    The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.

    More

  • Update: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    Update: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed by a car in Dewey Beach early Friday morning. That man has now been identified.

    More

    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed by a car in Dewey Beach early Friday morning. That man has now been identified.

    More

  • Ocean View Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash

    Ocean View Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash

    A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.

    More

    A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices