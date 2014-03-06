Two Del. Healthcare Workers Arrested On Abuse Charges

Wilmington, Del. – Two Delaware healthcare workers are arrested following investigations by Attorney General Beau Biden's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, on patient abuse and other charges.



"We have a special obligation to protect our most vulnerable citizens who often can't speak out for themselves," Biden said. "Residents of nursing homes, group homes and patients in healthcare facilities are especially vulnerable and often isolated," Biden said. "Those who harm them, while being entrusted with their care and safety, need to be held accountable for their crimes."

Biden's office initiated the first investigation after receiving a referral from the Delaware Division of Long Term Care Residents Protection.

On April 21, 2013 a 52 year old man with disabilities who was residing at a New Castle County group home operated by Keystone Services was transported to Christiana Hospital after experiencing difficulty breathing.

The resident was treated for a fractured neck bone, and as a result of the injury is now a quadriplegic. The investigation by the Attorney General's office resulted in the arrest of Pascal Oyamo, an employee of Keystone Services who was responsible for the day-to-day care of the victim and the other group home residents.

Oyamo, age 35, of Newark, DE, was arrested on February 12, 2014 by Special Investigators in the Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and charged with one count of Assault 1st Degree and one count of Abuse, Neglect, Exploitation or Mistreatment of an Infirm Adult. He was released on unsecured bail, ordered to surrender his passport and prohibited from working in any group home or similar facility while charges against him are pending.

Biden's office pursued the second investigation after receiving a referral from Delaware State Police following their investigation.

On November 3, 2013 a 17 year-old female with disabilities, residing at a New Castle County group home operated by Advoserve Delaware, was transported to Christiana Hospital where she was treated for first and second degree burns to her upper body.

The Delaware State Police referred the case to Biden's office after determining the victim was under the care of staff at the residential facility. The victim was under the individual care of 25 year-old Advoserve employee Shaina Hollingsworth of Bear, DE.

The investigation resulted in the arrest yesterday, March 5, of Hollingsworth by Special Investigators in the Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, who charged her with one count each of Assault 2nd Degree , Child Abuse, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. She was released on $14,000 unsecured bail and was ordered to have no contact with the victim or Advoserv.

The Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit's team of prosecutors, investigators, and other support staff investigates and prosecutes abuse, neglect, drug diversion and financial exploitation occurring in facilities which receive Medicaid funding. The Unit is also charged with protecting taxpayers and healthcare programs by investigating and prosecuting fraud committed by providers.

Biden encouraged anyone who may know of Medicaid fraud or who suspects patient abuse, neglect, mistreatment, and financial exploitation in nursing homes and other facilities to contact the Delaware Medicaid Fraud Control Hotline at (302) 577-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.