Two Del. Healthcare Workers Arrested On Abuse Charges

WBOC News Staff -
Wilmington, Del. – Two Delaware healthcare workers are arrested following investigations by Attorney General Beau Biden's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, on patient abuse and other charges.
"We
have a special obligation to protect our most vulnerable citizens who
often can't speak out for themselves," Biden said. "Residents of
nursing
homes, group homes and patients in healthcare facilities are especially
vulnerable and often isolated," Biden said. "Those who harm them,
while being entrusted with their care and safety, need to be held
accountable for their crimes."
Biden's
office initiated the first investigation after receiving a referral
from the Delaware Division of Long Term Care Residents Protection.
On April 21, 2013
a 52 year old man with disabilities who was residing at a New Castle
County group home operated by Keystone Services was transported to
Christiana Hospital after experiencing difficulty breathing.
The
resident was treated for a fractured
neck bone, and as a result of the injury is now a quadriplegic. The
investigation by the Attorney General's office resulted in the arrest of
Pascal Oyamo, an employee of Keystone Services who was
responsible for the day-to-day care of the victim and the other group
home residents.
Oyamo, age 35, of Newark, DE, was arrested on February 12, 2014 by Special Investigators in the Attorney General's
Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and charged with one count of Assault 1st
Degree and one count of Abuse, Neglect, Exploitation or Mistreatment of
an Infirm Adult. He was released on unsecured bail, ordered to
surrender his passport and prohibited from
working in any group home or similar facility while charges against him
are pending.
Biden's
office pursued the second investigation after receiving a referral from
Delaware State Police following their investigation.
On November
3, 2013 a 17 year-old female with disabilities, residing at a
New Castle County group home operated by Advoserve Delaware, was
transported to Christiana Hospital where she was treated for first and
second degree burns to her upper body.
The Delaware State
Police referred the case to Biden's office after determining the victim
was under the care of staff at the residential facility. The victim
was under the individual care of 25 year-old Advoserve employee
Shaina Hollingsworth of Bear, DE.
The investigation resulted in the arrest yesterday, March 5,
of Hollingsworth by Special Investigators in the Attorney General's
Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, who charged her with one count each of
Assault 2nd
Degree , Child Abuse, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. She was
released on $14,000 unsecured bail and was ordered to have no contact
with the victim or Advoserv.
The
Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit's team of prosecutors,
investigators, and other support staff investigates and prosecutes
abuse, neglect, drug diversion and financial exploitation
occurring in facilities which receive Medicaid funding. The Unit is
also charged with protecting taxpayers and healthcare programs by
investigating and prosecuting fraud committed by providers.
Biden
encouraged anyone who may know of Medicaid fraud or who suspects
patient abuse, neglect, mistreatment, and financial exploitation in
nursing homes and other facilities to contact the
Delaware Medicaid Fraud Control Hotline at (302) 577-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.