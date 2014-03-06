Lewes Man Charged with Milton Burglary

MILTON, Del. - A Lewes man was arrested for breaking into a Milton area home, according to Delaware State Police.

It happened in the 14000 block of Coastal Highway at 1p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the homeowner arrived home and noticed a pickup truck backed up to the rear of his property. Troopers got to the scene and found Todd Archino, of Lewes, standing outside the home. Archino had a small hatchet in his rear pocket, according to police.

After further investigation, police say Archino burglarized the home on February 25th. Police say he took a freezer, refrigerator, and a stove, all of which were sold to Donovan's Salvage to be scrapped. Police say he also stole various tools from a shed outside of the home.

Police say they found the stolen items in addition to clothing, jewelry, and even a World War I gas mask in Archino's home in Lewes. All the items belong to the 59-year-old victim.

Archino was charged with a number of burglary related charges. He was also charged with home improvement fraud from a December 2013 complaint in which he received money to do outdoor maintenance on a Milton man's home, but never did the work.

He was released on $16,500 unsecured bond.

