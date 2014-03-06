Md. Revenue Estimates To Be Released

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - New revenue estimates for the state of Maryland are scheduled to be released.

The Maryland Board of Revenue Estimates is scheduled to meet in Annapolis on Thursday.

The board will be releasing the state's general fund revenue estimates for fiscal years 2014 and 2015.

The board consists of Treasurer Nancy Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot. Gov. Martin O'Malley's budget secretary, T. Eloise Foster, also is a member of the board.