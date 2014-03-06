Police Seek Girl Missing After Death At Md. Home

DUNDALK, Md. (AP) - Authorities are looking for an 11-year-old girl who is missing after a woman was found dead at a Baltimore County home.



Police say emergency workers called to a Dundalk home Thursday found a woman dead and homicide detectives conducting a death investigation learned that Caitlyn Virts was missing from the home.



An Amber Alert has been issued for Caitlyn, who is believed to be with her father, 38-year-old Timothy Virts. Police are concerned for Caitlyn's safety because she is not supposed to be with him. She is described as white, 5 feet tall, weighing 80 pounds and may be wearing glasses.



Timothy Virts is described as white, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 280 pounds. Police say he may be driving a black Dodge Durango with Maryland plates 5AJ4458.