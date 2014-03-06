New Cape May-Lewes Ferry Schedule Starting April 1

LEWES, Del. – The Cape May-Lewes Ferry has a new schedule effective April 1, according to the Delaware River and Bay Authority.

The new schedule leaving Lewes is 8:45a.m., and 12:15, 4:15., and 7:45 in the afternoon. Leaving Cape May the schedule is 7:00 and 10:30 a.m., and 2:30 and 6:00 p.m.

Officials say the new schedule is an adjustment to customer travel patterns and reinstates evening departures.

According to Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations, the changes were made to serve the needs of the ferry customers, but with an eye on operational efficiency.

"We have customers who want to get that early travel start," Gehrke said, "but we did not have sufficient demand to offer the 6:30 a.m. and the 8:00 a.m. departures we did in 2013. We will move our normally scheduled first four round-trips up 30 minutes from our historic departure times so that the first boat will leave Cape May at 7 a.m. and Lewes at 8:45 a.m. At the end of the day, we will again provide the evening departures - 6:00 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. – seven days a week."

The current base schedule is effective through Oct. 31, 2014, according to the Delaware River and Bay Authority. Customers planning to use the Cape May-Lewes Ferry are urged to call 800-643-3779 or visit online at www.cmlf.com to reserve their space.