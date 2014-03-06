Dover Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges

WBOC News Staff



Dover, Del. – Investigators with the Delaware Child Predator Task Force arrest a Dover man for allegedly possessing child pornography.



"Each time an image of video of child pornography is received or shared the abused child is victimized all over again," Attorney General Beau Biden said. "Through the efforts of our Child Predator Task Force we're acting to put a stop to this illicit and harmful trade."

During the investigation, detectives tracked the distribution of child pornography files to a residence in Dover, and the ongoing investigation led to the execution of a search warrant yesterday, March 5, by Task Force detectives and Dover Police officers at an apartment in the unit block of West Loockerman Street.

During the search, detectives seized a computer and it was taken to the DSP High Technology Crimes Unit for forensic analysis.

A person of interest, 22 year-old resident Derek K. DeYoung, was taken into custody a short time later by detectives and taken to DSP Troop #3 for further investigation.

As a result of the investigation, DeYoung was arrested and charged with 10 counts of Dealing in Child Pornography. He was arraigned via videophone by JP Court #2 and is being held on $200,000 cash bail.

The Task Force investigation continues.