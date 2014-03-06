Four Arrested and One Sought in Rehoboth Outlet Smash and Grab

WBOC News Staff







REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested four teens and are seeking one other in the early morning break-in of the Zale's Jewelry outlet.

The incident occurred Saturday February 22, 2014 around 3:30 a.m. when troopers received an alarm coming from the store, located at 36706 Bayside Outlet Drive. Upon arrival, it was confirmed that the window to the front door had been smashed and entry was made into the store. Once inside, the suspects used rocks to smash display cases and remove assorted jewelry valued at approximately $3,000.00 before fleeing the store in an unknown direction.

At approximately 4:15 a.m. a trooper on patrol in the area of the Rehoboth outlets observed a suspicious vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The five occupants of the vehicle were interviewed and a crime prevention check was performed by gathering all their information. They were later released.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Unit were able to obtain surveillance photos from the crime scene and match them with the video from the trooper's in-car camera to determine the descriptions were similar in clothing and physical build.

Later that afternoon, detectives made contact with Ricardo L. Cannon and Tommy L. Rushin who turned themselves in at Troop 4. They were able to return some of the jewelry that was taken during the heist. Both subjects were arraigned and released on unsecured bonds.

On March 6, 2014, Isaiah Tunnell and Michael L. Mapp turned themselves in to detectives at Troop 4 and were arraigned on the above listed charges. Tunnell was released on an unsecured bond while Mapp was incarcerated at SCI in lieu of $16,000.00 secured bond.



