School Bus Driver Cited after Motor Vehicle Accident in Dover

DOVER, Del- A motor vehicle accident between a car and a school bus sent three people to the hospital.

Officers from the Dover Police Department responded to the call Friday morning. Authorities said there were no children on the school bus at the time of the accident.

According to police, the school bus was stopped facing westbound on Clara Street at North Governors Avenue when a Chrysler Cirrus approached Clara Street.

Investigators said as the car approached the intersection, the school bus pulled out and hit the driver side of the Chrysler, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle went off the road, hit a mailbox and the front porch of a home on the 300 block of North Governor's Avenue.

The driver was extracted from the car and taken to Kent General Hospital with neck and back pain and a possible leg injury. Two other passengers in the car were also transported to the hospital. The school bus driver was not injured.

According to authorities, the school bus driver was cited for Failure to Remain Stopped at a Stop Sign.