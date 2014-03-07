University of Delaware Discontinues Winter Commencement

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is discontinuing winter commencement ceremonies, citing low participation.

The university says fewer than 22 percent of eligible students participated in January's ceremony. The school began holding winter commencement ceremonies in 1984 to honor students who complete their degrees during the summer or fall.

The university will still offer winter session courses and grant degrees four times a year, but students will have to wait to walk in ceremonies held in the spring. The school says it will look at ways to make spring commencement ceremonies more memorable and celebratory.