Worcester County Health Dept. To Help People Quit Smoking

Snow Hill, Md. – The Worcester County Health Department is committed to helping smokers make changes that lead to tobacco-free lifestyles.

Join one of the FREE smoking cessation group classes available throughout Worcester County starting in April. Classes will be held:

Berlin Health Center, 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin, Tuesdays from 5-6 p.m., April 8-June 24, 2014.

9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin, Tuesdays from 5-6 p.m., April 8-June 24, 2014. Pocomoke Health Center, 400-A Walnut Street, Pocomoke, Thursdays from 5-6 p.m., April 10-June 26, 2014.

A "Motivation to Quit" class will kick off the course on April 8th from 5-6 pm at the Berlin Health Center and on April 10th from 5-6 pm at the Pocomoke Health Center. People can register for the program at these sessions or by calling the Worcester County Health Department at 410-632-0056.

Professionally trained instructors help participants create a supportive environment to break the smoking addiction. Each individual learns how to develop a customized plan for quitting. Smoking cessation aids such as CHANTIX, gum, patches and lozenges are available through a voucher program offered to participants. Vouchers are also available to help offset the cost of CHANTIX for individuals meeting specific program requirements.

The smoking cessation course consists of seven sessions covering topics such as stress management, weight control, assertive communication, how to develop a quit plan, relapse prevention, and physical activity.

Instructors teach a step-by-step method for changing behavior and quitting smoking. A registered dietitian teaches participants how to reduce weight gain when quitting smoking. The group approach uses positive thinking, alternative behaviors, and group support to help participants stop smoking.

As part of the course, the participants learn how to identify triggers for relapse and how to develop plans to prevent relapse. The course teaches you how to quit smoking and how to stay quit. You can become a non-smoker!