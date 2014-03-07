Missing Maryland Girl Found Unharmed; Father Arrested

BALTIMORE (AP/WBOC) - Baltimore County Police say Timothy Howard Virts and Caitlyn Marie Virts were located Friday night in a Motel in Florence, South Carolina. Police say Virts is in custody and Caitlyn appears to be unharmed.



Investigators believe the two were located as a direct result of the expanded Amber Alert.



The return of Timothy Howard Virts is pending an extradition process. Caitlyn Virts will be returned home as soon as possible. Baltimore County DSS has already been put in contact with Social Services officials in South Carolina.



Detectives will be traveling to South Carolina as soon as possible to continue the investigation.



Baltimore County police obtained a warrant earlier in the day charging Timothy Virts with first-degree murder in the slaying of 36-year-old Bobbie Jo Cortez.



Her body was found at her Dundalk home Thursday morning. Their daughter, 11-year-old Caitlyn Virts, had been missing, along with her father, since then.



Cortez had multiple cuts to her upper body, police said. An autopsy was scheduled Friday.



Police spokeswoman Elise Armacost would not say what kind of weapon was used to kill Cortez. She said probable cause for the murder charge was based on physical evidence and interviews with people in the house at the time Cortez was killed.



Caitlyn's twin sister and Cortez's young son, as well as two other adults, were also living at the home. Armacost said Timothy Virts had been staying there too, for the past several weeks.



The FBI said Friday that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland has charged Virts with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.



An Amber Alert issued in Maryland was canceled late Friday, after it was expanded Thursday to include West Virginia, but Armacost said authorities had no evidence that Virts had fled to that state.



