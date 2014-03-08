MD Spending Plan For Superstorm Sandy Recovery

CRISFIELD, Md.-Some areas that were devastated by Superstorm Sandy could soon get some relief if more than a dozen recommendations by the state are approved.







The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development endorsed 31 projects across the state, including 16 projects that would happen here in Somerset County.





Since the storm hit, Maryland received $20 million dollars in federal relief funding. According to the state's latest disaster recovery plan, Somerset County is required to receive 80 percent of that funding because it was most impacted by the storm.





Crisfield native Michael White remembers the day Hurricane Sandy ripped through his hometown.





"I just remember being at home, seeing the water rushing down the street and boats riding by," White said. "It was just scary, you know. It was nothing I've ever seen before."





White said a lot of people lost their homes and that some people are still struggling to recover.





"I feel bad for them, but a lot of us are blessed to still be alive and to still be in our homes," White said.





If approved, a large chunk of federal funding would go to a new jetty at Rhodes Point to prevent future flooding. According to the state's action plan, it would cost $4.7 million. Missy Evans lives on Smith Island and thinks it is necessary.





"It's important to protect what land we have left. We're such a small island, " Evan said. "The projects will help keep the land and keep what heritage we have left; keep our homes safe."





The second most expensive project would be a new building for the city's Head Start program. Shore Up officials said it suffered severe water damage when the storm it. It will cost the state $3 million dollars to replace, according to funding recommendations.





Among several other projects, $1.3 million would go to repairing damaged streets.





"The roads are really bad, and a lot of buildings are just run down and old, " White said. "The storm did a lot."





The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development came up with the plan. The agency will accept comments on it through March 17.



