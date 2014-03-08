Two Dover Brothers Arrested For Rape of 14-Year Old Girl

DOVER, Del. - Dover Police arrest two men on Saturday for allegedly raping a 14-year old girl on numerous occasions.



Police say Terrance Willaford, 22, and Christopher Gartner-Hunter are brothers who committed the acts.



Police say the incidents happened in the 200 block of Westover Drive in Dover.



Investigators say between January 15 and March 8th, the brothers had sexual encounters with the girl.



Police say both men are at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.



Willaford was charged with three counts of rape and two counts of unlawful sexual contact. He is being held on a $35,000 secured bond.



Gartner-Hunter was charged with four counts of rape and is being held on a $40,000 secured bond.