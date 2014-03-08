Environmental Officials Testing Water in Delmar

DELMAR, Del. (AP) - Environmental officials are testing water samples from multiple sites around Delmar, a town that straddles the Delaware-Maryland border, after a chemical contaminant was found in the groundwater.

The chemical, tetrachloroethene, is a degreasing agent. Officials say its most common commercial use now is in the textile industry and as an ingredient in dry-cleaning products.

The Wilmington News Journal reports the Environmental Protection Agency is leading the investigation. The agency said in a notice that the levels of tetrachloroethene do not currently pose a health risk but do warrant an investigation.

Officials tested water drawn from two municipal wells and five residential wells. They're looking to find the source of the contaminant.

The agency expects to deliver a report in June.

