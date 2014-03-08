Town Council Approves Brew Pub in Dewey Beach

Dozens came out to the public hearing in Dewey Beach.

DEWEY BEACH, Md.- The Town Council approved plans to bring a new brew pub to Dewey Beach.

The Planning Commission voted five to one in support of the plan before town officials weighed in with a three to one vote today.

The Dewey Beer and Food Company will replace Bubba's, an empty restaurant, which sits on the corner of Saulsbury Street and Route 1 in Dewey Beach. The business will operate as a restaurant and brewery, and it will remain open throughout the year.

The town held a public hearing today at the Life Saving Station #1 on Dagsworthy Ave. Dozens of locals turned out to voice their questions and concerns.

Some of those concerns addressed traffic, lack of parking and space for deliveries, and possible odor. Mike Paraskevich, the only member on the planning commission who was against the proposal, cited similar concerns.

Carl Bauer lives on the same block as the new brew pub. He voiced his worries at the meeting.

"How can we have the patrons park there and receive deliveries?" Bauer said. " Anytime trucks come down Saulsbury Street, they always come down to the end of the street, which poses a safety issue to the patrons who use the public access to the beach."

Attorney Jane Patchell, who represented 18 property owners at the public hearing today, spoke about her clients main concerns.

"They're concerned about the use of their residential street with large 18-wheel trucks making deliveries as well as patrons of the restaurant parking on their street, which already has limiting parking to begin with," Patchell said.

Before the council rendered their vote, they read through the resolution and made some changes. To address the delivery issue, trucks are prohibited from making turns at the end of the street.

Patchell was not surprised when the council approved the plan.

" We weren't totally taken by surprise by this. It was a long process of venting. We just felt there were additional questions that needed to be answered," she said.

Business owners Brandon Smith, Clinton Bunting and Michael Reilly said the restaurant will be family-friendly.

" Everything you think about when it comes to a good restaurant is what we're going to be, and you can bring your family in an just give us a chance to prove that we're going to be a good neighbor," Reilly said.

Bunting said they plan to get the restaurant started within 90 days.