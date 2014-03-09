Delaware Police Warn of IRS Impersonator Calls

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware are warning of a scam where someone is impersonating an IRS agent ahead of tax day.

New Castle County police say they have responded to numerous reports of residents receiving telephone calls from a supposed IRS agent. The impersonator has asked victims to buy pre-paid credit cards and send them to the suspects in the scam.

The suspects have threatened the victims with deportation or arrest if they do not receive the pre-paid credit cards. Police say cards purchased by the victims have totaled thousands of dollars.

Police say the suspects have been calling from a telephone number with a 202 area code from Washington, D.C.

Investigators say anyone receiving suspicious calls from people claiming to be law enforcement or IRS agents should report them to police.

