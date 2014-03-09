Plans Under Way to Revive Only Homeless Shelter in Princess Anne

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- The only homeless shelter in Princess Anne shut down more than a year ago after Hurricane Sandy wreaked havoc on it. Now, town and county officials are trying to get it up and running again.

The Woods Home once served the homeless population in Princess Anne and surrounding areas. Town officials said it closed after Hurricane Sandy struck Somerset County. They said drainage from the storm and leaks throughout the shelter caused a lot of mold.

Since the shelter closed it doors, homeless people have nowhere local to go. Wossen Makonnen lives in the town. He said a new shelter is desperately needed.

"From what I've been looking at, some people around here need shelter, especially with the weather that we've been having," Makonnen said. " It's kind of dangerous for people to be out here in [cold] weather.

Garland Hayward, president of the Princess Anne Town Commissioners, said he is trying to raise awareness about the homeless problem in the area.



" We need it [homeless shelter] very bad," Hayward said. " In these days of hard economic times when people can fall at any moment, it's good to have somewhere where they can go."

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development included plans for a new shelter, in Princess Anne, in its latest Action Plan for Disaster Recovery. The agency recommended $640,000 in federal funding to rebuild the facility.

If state funding is approved, officials said the shelter will have two floors, four units and house more than a dozen people in need.