Fraternity to Cut Pledging After Salisbury Hazing

SALISBURY, Md. (AP/WBOC)- A fraternity suspended for hazing at Salisbury University says it has eliminated the pledging process for new members.

The new policy went into effect Sunday, March 9, and affects all of Sigma Alpha Epsilon's 226 chapters and 15 colonies nationwide.

In a statement posted online, the fraternity says it will treat all members "equally and fairly" regardless of their tenure.

A Maryland Senate committee has been examining the hazing practices at Salisbury University. Lawmakers say they are considering increasing criminal penalties for hazing. Allegations at Salisbury include keeping pledges in dark basements without food and having pledges stand in a tub of ice water in their underwear.

Salisbury University has suspended the fraternity until summer 2015.

A Bloomberg investigation found 10 deaths at Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapters since 2006.