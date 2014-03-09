Food Stamp Use Tripled in Delaware Over 10 years

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC) - A new analysis shows the number of Delaware residents receiving food stamps has nearly tripled over the past decade.

Date obtained from the Department of Health and Social Services shows the number of food stamp recipients in each zip code. Every county experienced an increase. The growth in the number of food stamp recipients outpaced the 14 percent increase in the state's population.

The analysis found each community experienced different problems. In Rehoboth Beach, young workers and seniors struggle to make ends meet. In Smyrna, thousands of newcomers have faced economic troubles. In New Castle County, many faced the loss of jobs.

Delaware's food stamp rolls have grown faster than the national average. Now 152,000 residents rely on food stamps. That's 17 percent of the population.