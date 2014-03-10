Bill Clinton to Speak at Africa Conference in Del.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Former president Bill Clinton is the keynote speaker at a conference on trade opportunities in Africa sponsored by U.S. Sen. Chris Coons.

The third annual conference sponsored by Coons is being held Monday at the Chase Center in Wilmington.

The event brings Delaware businesses, faith communities and individuals together with experts on Africa to discuss trade opportunities and issues including human rights challenges, sustainable development, food security and global health.

Coons is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on African Affairs.