Easton Man Charged in DUI Crash

EASTON, Md.- An Easton man is facing DUI and related charges following accusations that he drove into another car before fleeing the scene.

Easton police said that at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to an accident that had occurred in the area of South and Higgins streets. When officers arrived on the scene, they said witnesses directed them to a man who had who had bailed out of a white Mercury. The witnesses stated that the man had struck another car one block away, then stopped and got out of the Mercury and ran into a backyard to avoid detection.

Police said officers found 22-year-old Joel Perez-Arriega, of Easton, hiding in a backyard. He was placed under arrest and charged with DUI, DWI, driving without a license, negligent driving, failure to display registration card on demand and failure to remain at the scene of a collision. He was then released until trial.