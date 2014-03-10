Del. Police: Shots Fired as Pair Tries to Rob Man

NEW CASTLE, Del.- Police say shots were fired during an attempted robbery that occurred behind a northern Delaware liquor store, but no one was injured by the gunfire.



Delaware State Police said that shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was walking in the rear parking lot of Joey's Liquors on East Basin Road when an unknown make/model vehicle approached him from behind. That is when two passengers in the vehicle got out and approached the victim from behind and demanded his property. The victim did not comply and a physical struggle ensued. Troopers said one suspect produced a handgun and struck the victim on the right shoulder with the gun. During the struggle the gun discharged multiple times. The suspects then ran from the scene empty-handed and fled in the suspect vehicle eastbound onto Basin Road.

There were no reports of injuries from the gunfire. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries from the physical struggle.

The suspects were described as follows:

Black male, unknown age, between 6-foot-0 and 6-foot-2, He was last seen wearing dark clothing and armed with an unknown type handgun.

Black male, unknown age, between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-1. No further physical or clothing description was available.

The suspect vehicle was described as an unknown make/model, dark in color. Unknown description of driver.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the DSP Robbery Unit at Troop 2 at (302) 834-2630, ext. 6, or by utilizing the DSP Mobile Crime Tip Application available to download at: http://www.delaware.gov/apps/. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via www.tipsubmit.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP." Send an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."