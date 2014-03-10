Rehoboth Beach Commissioners Pass Smoking Ban

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach City Commissioners on Monday voted into law an ordinance that will ban smoking in many public areas.

The ban includes the beach, boardwalk, access ways, bandstand and parks. Furthermore, the ban would be all year-long after implementation gets under way May 15.

There would also be designated smoking areas.

City Commissioner Stan Mills, who proposed the ordinance, told WBOC last month that the city has been talking about banning smoking in public since 2011.

"When we first took this topic up in 2011 we had a lot of discussion about it, especially about the rationale," he explained. "But we did leave out the beach and boardwalk. Three years later it seems to be a growing nationwide trend and many more municipalities are enacting smoking bans and largely total smoking bans and so I think our timing is right at this time."

Mills said health issues and littering were two major reasons for the ban.