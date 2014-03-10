Human Remains Found in Worcester County

The human remains were found Sunday night in the vicinity of Carefree Lane, shown above, in the South Point area of Worcester County. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)

SOUTH POINT, Md.- The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says human remains have been found in a marshy area near the South Point area of Worcester County.

Investigators said the remains, which were discovered Sunday night by a waterman, are so badly decomposed that it will be up to the state medical examiner- using dental records and other forensic tools- to identify the victim.

The Sheriff's Office said the marshy area where the remains were found is not far from the Carefree Lane home of 77-year-old Helen David. David, who was battling dementia, wandered off last Memorial Day. Despite massive searches from the air, water and ground, David was never found.

There is no confirmation on whether the remains are that of the missing David.