O.C. Police: Expect Delays During St. Patrick's Day Festivities

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City police are reminding the public to expect traffic delays this St. Patrick's Day weekend, as the Delmarva Irish-American Club hosts its 33nd annual parade and festival.

The tradition, which police said has become one of the largest St. Patrick's Day parades in Maryland, will take place on Saturday, March 15. The parade begins at noon at 61st Street and marches south on Coastal Highway to the 45th Street Shopping Center.

Police said that in order to offer an ample amount of space for the parade's participating floats, bands and motorized units, southbound traffic with be reduced to one lane from 63rd Street to 43rd Street. Northbound traffic will remain open, however, no left turns or U-turns will be allowed along the parade route from the northbound lane including 62nd Street.

Residents and visitors will see traffic delays on southbound Coastal Highway as early as 10 a.m. and should expect congestion until after 2 p.m., according to police. To avoid traffic delays, viewers and visitors are urged to arrive before 10:30 a.m. and to view the parade from 58th Street south to 45th Street. Ocean City Police are recommending motorists entering Ocean City use Maryland Route 50, as traffic is not expected to be as heavy in the south end of town.

In addition, heavy pedestrian traffic is also expected along the parade route and in surrounding areas. Pedestrians are encouraged to use crosswalks and cross with caution.