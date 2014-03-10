EZ Pass Customer Service Center Opens in Downtown Dover

DOVER, Del. (WBOC) - City leaders are calling it the biggest thing to happen for economic development in downtown Dover in two decades. The state Department of Motor Vehicles' new EZ Pass customer service center officially opened Monday.



It sits at 22-24 Loockerman Street in the heart of downtown Dover. The center is taking up what had been a vacant store front. And the hope is this will spur a level of economic activity that will take more downtown space from vacant to occupied.



Mike Willey has worked for EZ Pass for four years. And all that time Willey says he rarely came downtown during the work day.



"I never really came down this way, really just because of the time issue."



Now that he works downtown, Willey is doing exactly what city leaders hoped he and his coworkers would - spending money at nearby businesses.



"I went across the street to the Dover Newsstand. There's a place called Amici's. We go there," he said.



EZ Pass has 85 employees working at its new location. That is up from 65 at its old location in south Dover. And officials say 1,000 customers a month will come into downtown to go to the new spot.



"Coming in off of Loockerman, using the service center, buying transponders, paying bills. They'll be available to shop and eat," said Gregg Moore, president of the Downtown Dover Partnership.



"We did this because we wanted to be downtown," Jennifer Cohan, head of the Delaware DMV, said. "We wanted to be part of the revitalization efforts down here."



"It's been over 20 years since we've had any actual growth and a big project like this that will bring so many people downtown," said Mayor Carleton Carey.



There were some concerns as the EZ Pass folks prepared to move downtown. WBOC found a number of open parking spots along Loockerman over the course of the day. And both businesses and city leaders who WBOC spoke with say at this point there have not been any significant issues with people not being able to find parking.