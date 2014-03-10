Blue Hen Fans Celebrate Big Win

DOVER, Del.- March Madness has arrived a bit early for students and alumni of the University of Delaware.



Monday evening, the University of Delaware men's basketball team defeated William & Mary, earning a berth in the NCAA tournament. It's something the team hasn't earned since 1999.



Fans throughout the state are excited about the game and ready to paint the state blue.



"I love the blue hens," said Charles Thomas of Dover. "It is exciting because last year I thought Monte Ross was going to get fired but he got the team together this year and they've been playing excellent."



"I love the University of Delaware," said Frederick Lehto of Dover. "I hope they win and take it all."



Businesses throughout the state are ready for fans to cheer on the Blue Hens. The Touchdown Sports Bar in Dover is expecting a packed house.



"Of course college basketball with March Madness kicking in," said the General Manager of Touchdown, Ralph Figuerosa. "Yesterday was very exciting and looking forward to tonight. Had to increase the staff for tonight actually."

