University of Delaware Considers Ban on Tobacco

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is considering a proposed ban of all tobacco products on campus.

The campus held an open forum Monday to discuss the proposal that originated with undergraduate students.

Jessica Borcky, president of the university's student government association, says the goal of the proposed ban is to have a healthy student population.

Thomas LaPenta, the school's chief of human resources, says the administration is willing to listen to the student body on the tobacco policy. He says it's unusual for the student body to push an effort like this.

Currently, the university has designated smoking areas outdoors on campus.

Nationwide, the American Lung Association says 422 colleges have gone tobacco free. More than 1,100 have gone "smoke-free" by banning use of cigarettes.