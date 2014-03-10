Ocean City Taxi Drivers Push for Rate Increase

OCEAN CITY, MD.- The meter starts running the second taxi drivers pick up a passenger.



"You're just hoping you're going to make a little something out here, on any given night, to off set the gas," said Ocean City taxi driver, Rhonda.



But Rhonda said the $2.20 a mile fee isn't cutting it for cab drivers in Ocean City.



"Especially to the people who own their own cabs, and it's their responsibility to maintain the upkeep on their cabs. Those few pennies make all the difference in the world."



It's more than a few pennies. The taxis association in ocean city wants to raise the meter rate per mile from two dollars and 20 cents to three dollars and 70 cents.



"I just don't see that being a huge jump, it's just equal pay," said CEO of Nightclub Taxis Cabs, John Donohue.



We compared the proposed increase with some regional cab fares. According to Taxi Fare Finder, in D.C. the per mile rate is at $2.16; it's anywhere from $2.20 to $2.50 in Baltimore, and $2.70 in Philadelphia.



Liam Phelps, who often visits the beach town, believes the proposed increase is too much.



"It's ridiculous," said Phelps. "I would not take the taxis at all."



Some taxis drivers hope the proposed rate doesn't scare away customers because they need every dime they can get.