Dover Man Arrested for Multiple Car Break-Ins

DOVER, Del. – A Dover man has been arrested on six counts of burglary, after he was linked to thefts from vehicles that happened in neighboring developments off South State Street.

Delaware State Police said they arrested Terrane Bratcher, 34, of Dover, as result of the thefts. The investigation started Tues., Feb. 25 following numerous car break-ins in a two mile radius in south Dover. The break-ins happened on Chadwick Dr., Waterwheel Circle, and Woodsdale Dr. In at least two incidents, the passenger's side windows were smashed and electronics, purses, and wallets were taken.

After investigation, detectives named Terrance Bratcher a suspect. Further investigation revealed that Bratcher used one of the victim's credit cards to pay for gas at a South Governor's Ave. gas station, according to DSP.

Police said Bratcher tried to use another stolen card at the Rite Aid Pharmacy on South DuPont Highway. Surveillance video at the store was used to identify Bratcher. He was taken into custody Fri., Mar. 7.

Bratcher was charged with burglary, theft, unlawful use of a credit card, and other related charges. He was released on $6,350 unsecured bond.

Troopers continue to investigate the vehicle break-ins.