Bill Clinton Speaks at Africa Conference in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Former president Bill Clinton says "creative cooperation" is needed among private and public sector entities to help tackle challenges facing the continent of Africa.

Speaking Monday at a conference on Africa sponsored by U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, Clinton said issues such as food insecurity, disease and resource management have to be confronted to improve the lives of Africans.

The conference brought together businesses, faith communities and individuals in Delaware with experts on Africa to discuss trade opportunities and issues such as human rights, sustainable development and global health.

Clinton said non-governmental organizations can play an important role in linking private entities and government agencies in helping Africans improve their economic, educational and health care systems.

Coons is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on African Affairs.